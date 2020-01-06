PSL Police Investigate Murder at Nursing Home

Port St. Lucie police are investigating a homicide at Tiffany Hall Nursing and Rehabilitation Center early Sunday morning.

Police say a nurse walked past the victim’s room when she noticed an unknown male suspect sitting on top of the victim’s chest, holding a pillow over his face. The nurse immediately called 911 and police arrived to find the patient dead.

Murder at a nursing home: Police say a resident at Tiffany Hall in Port St. Lucie was killed by an unknown man who did not work at the facility @CBS12 pic.twitter.com/v1aOmPCC6l — Madeline Montgomery (@MadelineTV) January 5, 2020

The unknown male suspect immediately took off running and fled the facility.

Police set up a perimeter and searched the area with the K-9 unit. The St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office assisted with their aviation unit, but the suspect was not located.