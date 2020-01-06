PSL Police Investigate Murder at Nursing Home

Port St. Lucie police are investigating a homicide at Tiffany Hall Nursing and Rehabilitation Center early Sunday morning.

Police say a nurse walked past the victim’s room when she noticed an unknown male suspect sitting on top of the victim’s chest, holding a pillow over his face. The nurse immediately called 911 and police arrived to find the patient dead.

The unknown male suspect immediately took off running and fled the facility.

Police set up a perimeter and searched the area with the K-9 unit. The St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office assisted with their aviation unit, but the suspect was not located.

