PSL Police Investigating Murder of Elderly Man at Nursing Home

Port St. Lucie Police say they are investigating the murder of a 95-year-old man in a nursing home.

Dispatchers received a call from a nurse at Tiffany Hall Nursing and Rehabilitation Center shortly after midnight Sunday saying, “someone tried to hurt a patient.” When police arrived, they found an adult male dead.

A nurse walking past the victim’s room noticed an unknown male sitting on victim’s chest with a pillow over his face, according to police. The unknown male ran out of the facility when that nurse told a colleague to call 911.

Police set up a perimeter and searched the area with a K-9 unit. They also deployed an air unit, in conjunction with the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office. Officials have not located the suspect yet, but describe him as a white male.

They are asking anyone with information related to this crime to call Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at (800) 273 TIPS.