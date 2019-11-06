Public hearings in Trump impeachment inquiry to begin next week

California Democrat Adam Schiff told reporters at the Capitol Wednesday that the first scheduled witnesses will be State Department officials Bill Taylor and George Kent.

Schiff, who chairs the House Intelligence Committee, also said ousted U.S.-Ukraine Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch is scheduled as a witness for a second hearing.

“It is clear that President Trump tried to use Ukraine to dig up dirt on a political opponent,” Schiff told reporters, adding, it is “presidential misconduct.”

Ohio Republican Congressman Jim Jordan spoke with reporters shortly after Schiff argued that the facts are clear and insisted that there was no pressure on Ukraine and “no quid pro quo.”

North Carolina Republican Mark Meadows also spoke with reporters about the inquiry saying it’s “actually getting easier to defend the President” as more transcripts of depositions are released.

Meadows and Jordan repeatedly stressed that Trump did nothing wrong.

