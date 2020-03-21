Publix asking customers to stop panic-buying

In a recent news release Publix said that they want customers to buy as they normally would instead of ‘panic-buying.’

The supermarket said that its warehouses and distribution centers are working around the clock to get products to its stores and shelves restocked.

Publix says their deliveries are made throughout the day and waiting early in line before stores open does not guarantee the availability of a product.

Publix has temporarily adjusted store hours from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and it will allow senior shopping hours for customers 65 and up. Seniors can shop Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.