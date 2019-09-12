Publix asks customers not to openly carry guns

Publix is the latest retailer asking its customers not to openly carry guns in their stores.

The Florida-based company has over 12-hundred stores across the southeastern U.S., including in some states where open carry is legal.

The state of Florida does not permit open carry of fire arms within its jurisdiction meaning that anyone openly carrying a fire arm in public is performing an unlawful act, whether or not they have a permit.

Individuals in the state are allowed to openly carry firearms when they are inside their homes or places of business.

Publix follows other retailers such as Walmart and Kroger, who have made similar requests following mass shootings in multiple states this year.

“Publix respectfully requests that only law enforcement officials openly carry firearms in our stores,” the store said in a statement.