Publix Begins Installing Plexiglass Barriers at Registers for Safety

Publix is officially taking the action it recently promised, in an effort to create a safer shopping experience.

Workers on Sunday began installing plexiglass designed to serve as a barrier between shoppers and employees and to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The chain said in a statement: “We’re taking extra precautions for the well-being of our customers and associates.”

A message from Publix CEO Todd Jones:

We've ramped up deliveries to serve our communities,

and we're restocking our shelves throughout the day.

Learn more about how Publix is meeting these new challenges. pic.twitter.com/lDB0WyNX08 — Publix (@Publix) March 25, 2020

Plexiglass is being installed at all of the registers and customer service desks. The project should be completed within two weeks.

Publix has also posted signs which ask people to stay at least six feet apart. They are also disinfecting what they call “high touch” surface areas more frequently than before the outbreak.