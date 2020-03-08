Publix Limiting Purchases of Hand Sanitizers, Other Items

Publix is now limiting the amount of hand soaps, hand sanitizers and other items that customers may purchase because of increased demand from concerns over the coronavirus.

Customers are being allowed to buy a maximum of two items such as gloves, wipes, and rubbing alcohol.

Signs posted on store shelves say, “Because of increased demand, customers are limited to two (2) of each item in the hand soaps & sanitizers section. Thank you for your understanding.”

The supermarket chain has not stated how long the policy may remain in place.