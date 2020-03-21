Publix looking to hire thousands of workers

While many businesses are scaling back on employees due to the coronavirus, Publix says they are looking to hire thousands of employees to help them keep up with public demand.

The grocery store chain said in a letter on Friday that they have openings not only in their grocery stores but also in their distribution centers and that they encourage applications from people in service, manufacturing, warehousing and other industries who have recently found themselves out of work:

“We take pride in serving our communities during times of need, and with the unprecedented demand we are experiencing, we’re in need of more associates to help across our operating area,” said Publix Vice President of Human Resources Marcy Benton. “We’re looking for people who have a desire to serve, are passionate about the food industry, are willing to work hard and ready to build a career at Publix.”

The chain has nine distribution centers located in Boynton Beach, Deerfield Beach, Jacksonville, Lakeland, Miami, Orlando and Sarasota, Florida; Lawrenceville, Georgia; and McCalla, Alabama and even more area stores.

They also offer benefits to full- and part-time employees including health care options, further education, and retirement saving.

To apply click here.