Publix, Other Grocery Chains Offering Senior Shopping Hours

Publix is among several companies offering additional time to allow senior customers to purchases necessities as the state navigates through the coronavirus crisis.
The chain is designating Tuesday and Wednesday mornings from 7 to 8 a.m. for shoppers ages 65 and up.
Meanwhile, the supermarket’s pharmacies will also open at 7 a.m. on those days for seniors to get their prescriptions.
Regular store hours are from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
In addition, Walmart is now opening for seniors between 7 to 8:30 a.m.
Target is offering special hours for senior and vulnerable patrons on Wednesdays from 8 to 9 a.m.
Dollar General is offering special senior shopping hours every day from 8 to 9 a.m.
Whole Foods is generally opening its doors each day from 7 to 8 a.m. for seniors, although hours vary by community.
Fresh Market is open for seniors Monday through Friday from 8 to 9 am.
Winn-Dixie is designating time for seniors and high-risk customers from 8 to 9 a.m., Monday through Friday in all its stores. Pharmacies will open at 8 a.m. on weekdays. All grocery stores will close at 8 p.m. beginning March 20.
According to the Florida Department of Health, there are nearly 400 cases of coronavirus, with eight deaths.
