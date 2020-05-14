Publix Returning to Regular Hours, Ending Reserved Shopping Times

Publix announced Thursday that it is expanding its store hours, after operating on a reduced schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Beginning Saturday, May 16, stores will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The company is also suspending its reserved shopping hours, according to its website.

