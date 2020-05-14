Publix Returning to Regular Hours, Ending Reserved Shopping Times

Publix announced Thursday that it is expanding its store hours, after operating on a reduced schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Beginning Saturday, May 16, stores will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The company is also suspending its reserved shopping hours, according to its website.
We’re expanding our store hours. Starting Saturday, May 16, Publix stores will open daily from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., and the pharmacy will return to regular operating hours. Learn more: https://t.co/Q4ZbAA0jI8 pic.twitter.com/pC3sl57SeN
— Publix (@Publix) May 14, 2020
In addition, Publix pharmacies are also returning to their regular operating hours.
“Thank you for your patience over the past several weeks while we’ve operated under reduced hours,” the company said in a statement.
It adds, “We do understand some customers prefer to shop when the stores are less crowded. We encourage you to shop during the first hour of the day, when we can better accommodate that need.”