Publix Rolls Out Touch-Free Checkout Through Mobile App

In an ongoing effort to make shopping safer during the coronavirus pandemic, Publix has announced another new feature.

The Lakeland-based supermarket chain is now offering what it calls “touch-free checkout.”

Publix’s app now allows customers to add their payment information and hold up the phone to pay.

Check out touch-free. Pay with the Publix app for touch-free checkout and to opt in to e-receipts. We also welcome contactless cards and most mobile pay apps. Want other ideas for your next checkout? Get tips here: https://t.co/EYZHbMhMTT pic.twitter.com/ozO1jeWWnq — Publix (@Publix) April 4, 2020

The app, which is available in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, also provides an option for e-receipts.

Additionally, Publix accommodates contactless cards and most mobile pay apps.

In recent weeks, the company has allowed workers to wear gloves and masks, and has installed plexiglas barriers between customers and cashiers.