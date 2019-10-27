Publix Tests Self Checkout Lanes in South Florida Stores

A Florida-based retail chain is integrating technology geared toward giving customers greater control over their shopping experience.
Publix recently installed self-checkout registers at several stores in South and Central Florida.
Two locations in Coconut Creek and Coral Springs added the new registers earlier this month.
They replaced the express checkout lanes located next to the customer service desk. Two employees stand by, ready to assist customers with purchases and to explain how the machines work.
A store located at 7060 West Palmetto Park Road in Boca Raton has had the self-checkout option for several years.
Company spokesman Dwaine Stevens says, “We are constantly evaluating how to best serve our customers.”
The system has proven popular with customers at other big retail stores such as Walmart and Target.
Publix spokeswoman Nicole Krauss adds, “We’re always evaluating how to best serve our customers and self-checkout is one of those considerations when we’re looking at remodels,” although she did not say whether this was a test or how many other stores would be installing the new equipment.