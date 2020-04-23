Publix to buy farmer’s excess food and donate it to food banks

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Publix has announced that they plan to help out farmers by buying excess food from them, and donating the food to Feeding America.

Farmers across the country have been impacted by the coronavirus, and have no one to buy their crops which causes them to throw away large amounts of food.

Fortunately, Publix has stepped up and pledged to buy excess fresh produce and milk from farmers and is working to donate more than 150,000 pounds of produce and more than 43,500 gallons of milk to Feeding America food banks, according to a press release.

Publix CEO Todd Jones said “In this time of uncertainty, we are grateful to be able to help Florida’s produce farmers, southeastern dairies and families in our communities.”