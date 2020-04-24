Publix to buy surplus produce and milk from farms to donate to food banks

Publix is doing even more for the community as we enter another month of living with the coronavirus.

In addition to providing jobs for community members and convenience shopping for seniors and first responders, the company released a statement saying that they will also begin purchasing the surplus milk and fresh produce from farms which will then be donated to local food banks:

” As a food retailer, we have the unique opportunity to bridge the gap between the needs of families and farmers impacted by the coronavirus pandemic,” Publix CEO Todd Jones said. “In addition to providing much needed produce and milk to food banks, this initiative provides financial support to farmers during this challenging time.”

Learn more about the 150,000 pounds of produce and 43,500 gallons of milk purchased from local farmers and donated to Feeding America® food banks in the first week of our new initiative. https://t.co/y1zl7iG59z pic.twitter.com/nbDPzAQULm — Publix (@Publix) April 22, 2020

The company says that during the first week, they expect 150,000 pounds of produce and 43,500 gallons of milk will be donated and that they plan to keep up the pace.

In addition to that, Publix Charities have also donated more than $2 million dollars to Feeding America’s member food banks.