Publix to start one-way isles to further social distancing

To further encourage social distancing, Publix is implementing one direction shopping isles.

The grocery chain says the new measure will hopefully create more space between customers searching for items on the same isle by cutting down on the traffic flow:

“The health and well-being of our customers, associates and communities are our top priority,” a spokesperson for the company said in a statement to WPTV. “To help with customer traffic flow, we have added directional markings, companywide, to our aisles. This will allow customers and associates to better distance themselves while on the aisles.”

The news comes in conjunction with other measures such as employees being able to wear gloves and face mask after several Publix employees became ill.

The store has also installed Plexiglas barriers between cashiers and customers, and no-touch pay options at some locations.