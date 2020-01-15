Puerto Rico Hit By Another Strong Earthquake

A 5.2 magnitude earthquake rattled Puerto Rico Wednesday morning. It’s the latest of a series of constant earthquakes that have struck the region this month.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the latest earthquake occurred near Guanica.

Earthquakes in Puerto Rico have changed the landscape. Satellites can see it from space. via @SPACEdotcom https://t.co/acZIgCBGPr — Conor Fortune (@WritesRights) January 15, 2020

Seismologists in southern Puerto Rico are studying recently buried sensors they hope will reveal answers behind the constant and unusual shaking in the region that has terrified residents.

More than 1,280 earthquakes have hit Puerto Rico’s southern region since Dec. 28, more than two dozen of them magnitude 4.5 or greater, according to the USGS.

Among them is a 6.4 magnitude quake that hit on Jan. 7, killing one person and injuring nine others.