Puerto Rico Without Power After Second Quake

The second powerful earthquake in two days has knocked out power across Puerto Rico this morning.
The magnitude 6.5 quake struck about six miles south of Indios, on Puerto Rico’s southwest coast.
The island nation is still reeling from Hurricane Maria.


That’s the same area where a magnitude 5.8 quake hit Monday morning. There’s no word on damage from today’s quake.

SHARE