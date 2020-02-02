Punxsutawney Phil Sees No Shadow, Predicts Spring is Coming Early

Despite having no formal meteorology training, Punxsutawney Phil typical offers one of the most anticipated weather forecasts every year.

On Sunday, the famous groundhog put in his two cents on whether there will be six more weeks of winter this time around, or if spring will get an early start.

By failing to see his shadow, Phil predicted that winter will wrap up soon and give away to the new season.

The tradition goes back 134 years. According to data, Punxsutawney Phil has seen his shadow 104 times, compared to not seeing it 20 times. There are no records from 10 Groundhog Days.

Last year and this year mark the first time that he has not seen his shadow in consecutive years.

In the 21st century, Phil has been less than 50 percent accurate with his forecasts.

He saw his shadow three years ago, meaning six more weeks of winter. However, most of the country experienced a very warm end to winter. That year saw the second-warmest February in recorded U.S. history. March of 2017 was also mild, marking the ninth-warmest March in recorded national history.

In 2018, Phil saw his shadow, and incorrectly predicted a cool start to spring, based on NOAA data. That February ended up being a very warm month for much of the nation, especially in the East. Last year, he did not see his shadow, and February ended up being a warm month for the Northeast.