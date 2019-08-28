Queen Approves Bo-Jo’s Request to Suspend Parliament Ahead of Brexit

Queen Elizabeth is approving Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s request to suspend the United Kingdom’s parliament for five weeks.

In a letter to the Queen, the Prime Minister wrote that the current legislative session is too long and proroguing the parliament would help him pursue his “bold and ambitious domestic legislative agenda…” namely the “no-deal” Brexit.
Opponents see the move as an attempt to make it harder for lawmakers to counter Johnson’s plans to exit to European Union before October 31st deadline.

A man in a giant Boris Johnson ‘head’ digs a grave at the foot of a pretend tombstone outside Downing Street in London, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II has approved the U.K. government’s request to suspend Parliament amid a growing crisis over Brexit. Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke to the queen on Wednesday to request an end to the current Parliament session in September.(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

The Queen’s approval was confirmed in a statement to the Privy Council, a group of royal advisers that includes government ministers.

SHARE