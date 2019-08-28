Queen Approves Bo-Jo’s Request to Suspend Parliament Ahead of Brexit

Queen Elizabeth is approving Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s request to suspend the United Kingdom’s parliament for five weeks.

Queen Elizabeth approves British parliament suspension — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) August 28, 2019

In a letter to the Queen, the Prime Minister wrote that the current legislative session is too long and proroguing the parliament would help him pursue his “bold and ambitious domestic legislative agenda…” namely the “no-deal” Brexit.

Opponents see the move as an attempt to make it harder for lawmakers to counter Johnson’s plans to exit to European Union before October 31st deadline.

The Queen’s approval was confirmed in a statement to the Privy Council, a group of royal advisers that includes government ministers.