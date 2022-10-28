‘Queen of Me’: Shania Twain announces a new album and tour for 2023

Louie Banks/Republic Nashville

Let’s go, girls! Shania Twain is returning in 2023 with a brand new album and a tour to match.

The living legend officially announced the news on Friday, unveiling her new album’s title plus many more details. Called Queen of Me, it will arrive on February 3 and includes a new song called “Last Day of Summer” that Shania dropped to celebrate her announcement.

On social media, Shania explained that her new album is a representation of self-confidence and the fact that she’s feeling “comfortable in my own skin.”

“I want to carry a clear message, particularly as a woman to always remember my power and I hope the songs are a reminder to you, of that same power inside you!” she notes.

But that’s not all: Shania’s hitting the road in 2023 with a massive, international headlining tour that kicks off in April and will extend all the way through September. She’s enlisted a roster of contemporary stars to bring with her on tour, too. Kelsea Ballerini, Breland, Mickey Guyton, Priscilla Block, Lindsay Ell, Hailey Whitters and Robyn Ottolini will all appear on various dates on the tour.

She’s also using ticket sales to give back via her Shania Kids Can foundation. One dollar of every ticket will be donated to the foundation, which supports underserved children affected by poverty and other hardships. Tickets go on sale November 4.

