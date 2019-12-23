Radio show canceled after host says ‘a nice school shooting’ would break up Trump impeachment coverage

On Tuesday afternoon a radio host went on air and made a distasteful “joke.”

Chuck Bonniwell, was opening a segment of the “Chuck and Julie” show when he said they would be discussing the “never-ending impeachment of Donald Trump,” and then proceeds to say “you know, you wish for a nice school shooting to interrupt the (monotony).”

“No, no, don’t even say that, no, don’t even say that,” His wife and co-host Julie Hayden said. “Don’t call us. Chuck didn’t say that.”

Bonniwell immediately said “which, no one would be hurt.”

Here’s the full audio segment from Tuesday’s Chuck & Julie show, before @710KNUS host Bonniwell’s “you-wish-for-a-nice-school-shooting” comment from its online recording of the show. (at 1 min 30 seconds)

The radio station,710 KNUS, canceled the show immediately and called Bonniwell’s comment “inappropriate.”

Bonniwell, who’s a Trump supporter issued a statement saying the comment was meant as a joke. “I’m sorry it was not received in that light,” he added.

After receiving backlash, he issued another statement saying “Violence causes too much hurt for victims and their families and we truly did not intend to add to that pain.”