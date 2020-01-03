Rain and Sweater Weather Returning to South Florida

Time to break out those sweaters and jackets!

The wild weather pattern that we experienced during the holidays will be taking yet another turn this weekend.

Saturday will bring with it rain and the beginning of cooler temperatures.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected in the afternoon ahead of that cold front, says the National Weather Service.

The overall rain chance is 40 percent, and the high will be about 86, with breezy winds coming from the south at 10 to 16 mph and gusts of up to 21 mph.

By Sunday, we will wake up to temperatures in the upper 60s, with dry and sunny conditions, and winds from the north at 11 to 15 mph, gusting up to 20 mph.