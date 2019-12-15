Rain, Wind Returning to South Florida This Week

Keep that umbrella handy, as we are in for more rain and wind this week.

A cold front will bring cooler and drier weather, with temperatures reaching into the upper 70s with calm winds and mostly sunny skies for Sunday.

We will remain mainly dry, with the possibility of an isolated shower or two off the Atlantic waters as the week begins. Highs will be in the low 80s.

A stronger front will begin moving through on Tuesday into Wednesday, when we could see some rain, with the possibility of heavy downpours in some parts of our region.

By Wednesday, skies will be overcast, with hit and miss showers continuing, and temperatures in the low to mid 70s.

We will start drying off Thursday, with clearing skies but still very windy conditions. Expect wind gusts up to 35 mph with temperatures dropping into the upper 60s to around 70 degrees.