“Rainbow”: Kacey Musgraves brings the smiles serving snow cones

Kacey Musgraves is living her best life and making her colorful dreams come true.

Over the weekend, the “Rainbow” singer shared her experience of spending an afternoon working on a Nashville snow cone truck, Blue Monkeys.

It all started when Kacey posted on Instagram Stories asking if there were any snow cone stands hiring, to which Blue Monkeys replied with an offer to let her work on the truck.

“I haven’t put out a new album but I have done this,” the Grammy winner captioned the post.

Days later, that dream was realized when Kacey shared a series of smile-filled snaps from the truck, as she made a variety of colorful frozen treats and handed them out to elated fans who lined up around the block.

“Everyone deserves a free snowcone,” Kacey wrote alongside photos of her free-spirited poses outside of the truck. “Thank you @BlueMonkeyIce for entertaining my late-in-life career change.”

Kacey recently announced that she’s working on her highly anticipated follow-up to her Grammy-winning Golden Hour, with her new album slated to be released later this year.

