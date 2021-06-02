Randy Travis readies a deluxe edition of ‘Storms of Life’ for the album’s 35th anniversary

Robert Tractenberg

Wednesday marks 35 years since Randy Travis released his 1986 debut album, Storms of Life. Featuring hit singles like “Diggin’ Up Bones” and “On the Other Hand,” the project launched Randy into country music stardom, and also established him as a stalwart traditionalist whose voice would go on to become one of the most recognizable in the genre.

In celebration of the anniversary, Randy has announced his plans to release a deluxe edition of the album, featuring remastered versions of the original 10-song track list.

Storms of Life (35th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) will also feature three as-yet-unreleased songs which come from the archives of the singer’s recorded material. The bonus tracks are titled “Ain’t No Use,” “Carryin’ Fire” and “The Wall.”

“I love the timeless lyrics and the traditional country instruments, like steel guitar, banjo, piano, fiddle,” Randy explains of his iconic debut album. “It was music that I believed in, that told a story I wanted to share.”

At the time that he made the project, Randy goes on to explain, the “urban cowboy sound” was fashionable in country music, and he found that he was one of the only recording artists looking for songs that adhered more closely to country music’s roots.

“We were fortunate to have a large catalogue of songs to choose from that were more traditional,” Randy adds. “…I got to choose from the best of the best, cream of the crop. It was exciting for all of us to get back to our roots.”

The new deluxe version of the album will arrive September 24, but pre-orders start on August 27.

