Rapper A$AP Rocky back in US after freed from Swedish jail

Nearly a month after he was arrested in Sweden, rapper A$AP Rocky returned to the United States as the verdict in an assault case against him, and two other Americans looms.

The 30-year-old artist flew into Los Angeles International Airport on a private plane accompanied by his peers late Friday evening.

Rakim Mayers, known by his stage name A$AP Rocky, left Sweden Friday after being released from jail while a judge determines a verdict for the assault case involving his cousin, his friend, and himself.

The trio is expected to learn their fate on August 14.

Mayers, along with David Rispers Jr. and Bladimir Corniel, are accused of beating 19-year-old Mustafa Jafari on June 30, outside a fast-food restaurant in central Stockholm.

Mayers, who had been jailed since his July 3 arrest, plead not guilty at the start of the three-day trial Tuesday.

The case gained the attention of U.S. President Donald Trump, who caused a stir in U.S.-Swedish diplomatic relations by publicly getting involved in the matter.

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven heard an appeal from Trump in July but said he could not interfere in a legal case.

Trump celebrated the rapper’s temporary release via Twitter on Friday.

A$AP Rocky released from prison and on his way home to the United States from Sweden. It was a Rocky Week, get home ASAP A$AP! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 2, 2019

The rapper, who maintains his innocence, shared an emotional post on Instagram after he was released, thanking his fans for their support during this “very difficult and humbling experience.”