A rare sighting took place on a Santa Barbara County beach when a sunfish that lives south of the equator recently washed up on shore.

According to reports, scientists are stunned at how the fish was able to wash up all the way over in Santa Barbara. It is the first time the fish has been seen in the United States.

The fish is huge! It is a 7-foot-long and 7-foot-wide fish. It is called a hoodwinker.