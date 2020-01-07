Rascal Flatts Announce 2020 Farewell: Life Is A Highway Tour

Wow! I didn’t expect this when Rascal Flatts said that 2020 was going to be a huge year for the band!

The trio consisting of Jay DeMarcus, Gary LeVox, and Joe Don Rooney announced on CBS This Morning (Jan 7) that 2020 would be the end of their 20-year career.

They will say their final goodbyes to fans all over the U.S. as they embark on their 2020 Farewell: Life Is A Highway Tour.

The tour kicks off on June 11 in Indianapolis, Ind. at Ruoff Music Center and will come to an end HERE on Oct. 17 in West Palm Beach, Fla. at Coral Sky Amphitheatre.