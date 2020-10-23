Rascal Flatts’ Jay DeMarcus is joining a new, cross-genre supergroup called The Rise Above

Courtesy of Glass Onyon PR

When country superstar trio Rascal Flatts announced earlier this year that they planned to call it quits after their 20th anniversary celebration, they hinted that all three band mates were looking toward pursuing their own projects.

Now, bassist Jay DeMarcus is offering more details about what’s in store. Jay is a member of a new supergroup called The Rise Above, a cross-genre outfit that also includes Journey’s Deen Castronovo and Chicago’s Jason Sheff. Chris Rodriguez and Tom Yankton round out the quintet.

The star-studded band will make their debut next week with a show at Nashville’s Marathon Music Works. Proceeds from the performance will benefit the ACM Lifting Lives COVID-19 Response Fund. Tickets are available now.



A glimpse into the planned set list reveals that though the band may be new, the hits will be familiar. The Rise Above will perform Rascal Flatts classics such as “These Days,” “Bless the Broken Road,” “What Hurts the Most” and “Life is a Highway.”

Additionally, fans will be able to sing along to plenty of their favorite Journey and Chicago songs, including “Don’t Stop Believin’,” “Any Way You Want It,” “Stay the Night” and “Will You Still Love Me.”



The Rise Above’s mission is to bring back the glitz and glamor of ‘80s rock to life, and they’ve been in the studio cooking up an album for release next year.

By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.