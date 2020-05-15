Rascal Flatts, Scotty McCreery and more set for 'American Idol' finale, as Luke Bryan reveals a favorite

ABC

What's sure to be the most unusual American Idol finale so far takes place Sunday on ABC, as Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, and Katy Perry wrap up the season with a socially-distanced show.

Luke seems to be rooting for Jonny West, having previously been impressed by his songwriting and the courage it took to add an extra verse to "Amazing Grace," comparing the risky move to "tinkering with 'The Star Spangled Banner.'"

Ultimately, however, Luke believes all the contenders have the vocal chops to take home the prize and the winner may be decided solely by their execution Sunday night.

During the finale, the Top Seven will be whittled down to the Top Five, after which each contestant will sing two numbers: one they've previously performed, and the single they'll release if they win the title. Ryan Seacrest will announce the winner live.

In addition, Lionel Richie will sing the all-star 1985 charity single "We Are the World," which he co-wrote with Michael Jackson, performing with the judges and American Idol alumni Lauren Alaina, Gabby Barrett, Kellie Pickler, Alejandro Aranda, and Katharine McPhee, and past winners Scotty McCreery, Laine Hardy, Jordin Sparks, Phillip Phillips, and Ruben Studdard.

Additionally, Luke Bryan will perform his current hit, "One Margarita," and Katy Perry will sing her new song, "Daisies.". There may be other surprises, but here's what's in store for now:

-- Rascal Flatts will sing "Bless the Broken Road."

-- Lauren Daigle and the Top 5 will sing her hit "You Say."

-- Cynthia Erivo and the Top 11 perform a medley of Aretha Franklin songs.

The American Idol season finale airs Sunday, May 17 at 8 p.m. ET.

