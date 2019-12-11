Real or fake? Thomas Rhett reveals the one aspect of Christmas where he and wife Lauren don't agree

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAThis year, Thomas Rhett rolled out two holiday tunes, for the first time ever: an original he co-wrote titled "Christmas in the Country" and his cover of the classic, "The Christmas Song."

He admits it's something his wife Lauren has wanted him to do "for a long time," and the time felt right, as the two are busy making yuletide memories with their daughters, four-year-old Willa Gray and two-year-old Ada James.

TR says some of their traditions are drawn from their individual families, like "opening one gift on Christmas Eve, or always getting new ornaments for the Christmas tree." But he reveals there's one thing the couple don't exactly see eye-to-eye on.

"Making sure the Christmas tree is always real is something that Lauren is dead set on," he points out. "And I wish we could get a fake one, but, you know, we’re gonna get a real one for forever probably," he smiles.

Even though Willa and Ada are still fairly small, the family's already developing their own holiday rituals.

"We always watch The Santa Clause at least a thousand times before Christmas actually gets there," TR says. "And we still kind of celebrate Christmas five or six days after Christmas as well, because we’re not ready for it to end."

"And we always decorate our house..." he continues. "We love Christmas. It’s our favorite time of the year, and as our kids get older, hopefully they can help us make some new traditions."

TR and Lauren are about to get a little MORE help in that department. They're expecting their third daughter in February.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.