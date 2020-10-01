Reba McEntire and Brooks & Dunn scrap their December 2020 Las Vegas residency dates

ABC/Image Group LA

Reba McEntire and Brooks & Dunn won’t be headed to Sin City this December after all.



The two superstar acts announced this week that they’re cancelling the final dates of their 2020 Reba, Brooks & Dunn: Together in Vegas residency, due to continued concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. Those who purchased tickets for the show can receive a full refund at the point of purchase.



The residency was first announced late last year; Reba and Brooks & Dunn planned four different batches of concert dates in April, June, October and December of 2020. Unfortunately, all four of those legs of their Vegas residency were ultimately canceled after the pandemic began affecting U.S. artists’ tour schedules in March. Both acts also had to scrap solo tours that were slated for this year.



The 2020 Reba, Brooks & Dunn: Together in Vegas shows would have marked the three friends’ fifth year performing in Vegas, making their residency the longest-lasting from a country artist in the city’s history. Reba and Brooks & Dunn first toured together in 1993.



While most artists are continuing to stay off the road, some venues are beginning to find ways to reopen as the end of 2020 nears. Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium has recently begun hosting live audiences again, with strict social distancing measures. This weekend, the Grand Ole Opry will once again welcome in-person fans back to its shows, also with added safety precautions in place.

