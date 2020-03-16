Reba McEntire and family postpone mother Jacqueline's funeral

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAReba McEntire has announced that she and her family are postponing their mother's funeral.

Reba's mother, Jacqueline McEntire, passed away on Saturday, March 14, at the age of 93. The singer turned to social media on Monday to share they've decided to "indefinitely" postpone the services to honor her life due to concerns surrounding the COVID-19 coronavirus.

"After much thought and careful consideration among our family, we have decided to indefinitely postpone Mama's funeral and burial at this time. We will continue to monitor the situation and let you know as soon as possible about future plans to celebrate her life when it is safe for everyone to attend," the country legend writes on Instagram. She also thanked fans for the outreach of support in the form of "calls, cards, thoughts and prayers."

Government and local officials around the country are encouraging people to stay away from large crowds amid the outbreak. City officials have begun to close bars, restaurants and nightclubs in an effort to stop the virus from spreading, including Nashville Mayor John Cooper, who ordered a temporary shutdown of bars on Lower Broadway and other locations in Davidson County.

