Reba McEntire announces new book and hints at new music

Reba McEntire took to Instagram to announce her new book, Not That Fancy: Simple Lessons on Living, Loving, Eating, and Dusting Off Your Boots.

Arriving on October 10, the compilation, which includes a foreword by fellow Oklahoma native and superstar Garth Brooks, will feature over 50 recipes from Reba, as well as lifestyle tips, exclusive photos, anecdotes from her personal and professional life, and more.

To celebrate this news, Reba and Garth will host a TalkShopLive livestream event on Monday, April 17, at 7 p.m. ET. During the special, fans can preorder exclusive signed copies of Reba’s soon-to-be-released book and “some new music,” as Reba hinted on Instagram.

Visit TalkShopLive to watch the interview on April 17 and grab your autographed copy of Not That Fancy.

