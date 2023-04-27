Reba McEntire + Brooks & Dunn drop acoustic version of “If You See Him, If You See Her”

MCA Nashville

Reba McEntire and Brooks & Dunn are celebrating the 25th anniversary of their hit “If You See Him, If You See Her” with a newly recorded acoustic version.

Produced by acclaimed producer Dave Cobb, the track features a more piano- and acoustic guitar-driven production than its original 1998 recording, which became a multiple-week number-one single that year.

“If You See Him, If You See Her” will appear on Reba’s upcoming album, Not That Fancy. Due out October 6, the 14-song collection serves as the companion record to her new lifestyle book, Not That Fancy: Simple Lessons on Living, Loving, Eating, and Dusting Off Your Boots.

Reba’s forthcoming book will hit stores October 10.

Both the album and book are available for preorder now.

