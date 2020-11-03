Reba McEntire, Darius Rucker, Maren Morris & more to appear on ABC's Country Strong pre-CMAs special

ABC/Heidi Gutman

ABC has revealed the date for Country Strong 2020: Countdown to the CMA Awards.

The annual, hour-long special, again hosted by Robin Roberts, will air November 10, the night before the CMA Awards ceremony. This year’s show will observe how the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the country music industry and how it’s adapting and moving forward.

2020 CMA Awards hosts Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker will appear, along with Luke Bryan,Maren Morris, Keith Urban, Mickey Guyton, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Luke’s fellow American Idol judge Lionel Richie and many more.

Darius will also moderate a roundtable conversation with rising stars Ashley McBryde, Jimmie Allenand Charlie Worsham. Additionally, he and Reba will offer insight into what viewers can expect from the show.

Country Strong 2020: Countdown to the CMA Awards airs at 10:01 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 10. The CMA Awards air live from Nashville the following night at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.