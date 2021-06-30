Reba McEntire is celebrating the 30th anniversary of ‘For My Broken Heart’ with a special vinyl re-release

MCA Nashville

It’s been almost 30 years since Reba McEntire released her 18th studio album, For My Broken Heart, in the fall of 1991.

The project produced hits like “The Night the Lights Went Out in Georgia,” “Is There Life Out There” and “The Greatest Man I Never Knew,” and that’s not all: It also has the deeply personal significance of being the first album Reba put out after a devastating plane crash killed eight members of her band and crew earlier that year.

To commemorate the 30th anniversary of For My Broken Heart, Reba is teaming up with Vinyl Me, Please, a club that presses and delivers a “Record of the Month” for its listeners. For My Broken Heart will be VMP’s July 2021 “Record of the Month.”

The special vinyl re-release features new packaging and liner notes written by freelance writer Natalie Weiner, and the record itself was pressed on exclusive Magenta Galaxy vinyl.

Reba also took to social media recently to give fans an update on her upcoming Lifetime Christmas, movie, Reba McEntire’s Christmas in Tune. Announced earlier this year, the film will be part of the 2021 “It’s a Wonderful Lifetime” lineup, and features an original song recorded by the singer for the project.

