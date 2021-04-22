Reba McEntire is dropping “Somehow You Do,” her theme song from the ‘Four Good Days’ soundtrack

ABC

Reba McEntire has new music to share on Friday.

The country legend gave her Twitter fans a heads up this week that she’s planning to release “Somehow You Do,” which is the theme song to the upcoming film, Four Good Days. Reba hasn’t offered up too many details about the forthcoming track, but she did drop a link to pre-save it, and also shared the song’s cover art.

Four Good Days, described as a gripping story of recovery and family love, will be in theaters beginning April 30. The film stars Mila Kunis and Glenn Close, who tell the story of 31-year-old Molly and her estranged mother, Deb, who navigate their tenuous bond as Molly begins a harrowing recovery from heroin addiction.

When she first shared her role in the film, Reba explained that she was especially excited to be a part of a project that spotlights strong, talented women, including the songwriter behind “Somehow You Do.”

“It was written by the amazing Diane Warren who also wrote my songs ‘I’ll Be’ and ‘What If,’” Reba said. “I’m so proud to be associated with these three very powerful women!”

