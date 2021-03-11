Reba McEntire is headed back to 'Young Sheldon' for a third guest appearance this week

Robert Voets/CBS ©2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Reba McEntire will make her next appearance on Young Sheldon tonight.

The country superstar will reprise her role as June, the spunky ex-wife of Craig T. Nelson’s character, Dale Ballard. She first appeared on the Big Bang Theory prequel last year during its third season. She most recently returned to the Young Sheldon set in late February.

It’ll be a busy few days for fans who want to keep up with the singer: She’s also streaming her 2011 concert special, All the Woman I Am, on YouTube Friday night.

Reba has been putting her acting skills to the test quite a lot lately. She had a small but striking cameo in Kristin Wiig and Annie Mumolo‘s new comedy, Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar, and also recently announced plans to star in and produce a Lifetime Christmas movie this holiday season.

You can catch Reba’s Young Sheldon appearance tonight at 8:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

By Carena Liptak

