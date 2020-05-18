Reba McEntire is open to a 'Reba' reunion: "We miss each other"

ABC/Image Group LA

Could Reba McEntire be heading back to the small screen?

In an interview with the Today show, the country legend opened up about the possibility of uniting with her Reba co-stars for a reunion of the beloved sitcom. The cast has been communicating through a group chat started by Melissa Peterman, who played Barbara Jean on the show.

"We're all talking, hoping to get back together. We miss each other. It was a fun group to get to play with, work with, so we'd love to do it," Reba explains. "Even if it’s two-hour movie…We'd love to get back together.”

Reba aired for six seasons from 2001 to 2007 on The WB and The CW. It was nominated for two Emmy Awards and a Golden Globe Award. Reba won the People's Choice Award for Favorite Female Performer in a New Television Series in 2001.

