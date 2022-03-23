Reba McEntire is performing her Best Original Song-nominated “Somehow You Do” at the 2022 Oscars

ABC

Reba McEntire is performing at the Oscars this year. She’ll treat the awards show audience and viewers at home to a live version of “Somehow You Do,” which appears in the movie Four Good Days and is nominated for Best Original Song.

Four of the five nominees in the category will perform their songs during the show. Beyoncé will take the stage for “Be Alive,” from King Richard, while Billie Eilish and FINNEAS are duetting on “No Time to Die,” from the movie of the same name.

Meanwhile, Sebastián Yatra will perform “Dos Oruguitas,” from the massively popular animated film Encanto. Also nominated for Best Original Song is “Belfast,” performed by Van Morrison, which appears in Down to Joy.

Per the Hollywood Reporter, Morrison was invited to perform on the Oscars stage but was unable to attend, citing his touring schedule.

As was previously announced, another song from Encanto, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” will be performed during the telecast. Though it’s not nominated, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” has achieved massive popularity online since the film’s release, and it’s the longest-running number-one hit from a Disney film, spending five weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The 2022 Oscars will air live from Hollywood on March 27 at 8 p.m. ET. Tune in to ABC to watch the show.

