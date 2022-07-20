Reba McEntire is “so appreciative” to see generations of fans at her shows

David Livingston/Getty Images

Reba McEntire has been having the time of her live out on the road on her first solo headlining tour in more than a decade. But what makes it so special is the generations of fans she sees in the audience each night.

The country legend made it a point to ask the crowd in every city how many were attending their first concert of hers, noting that the majority of people would raise their hands, with ages ranging from young kids to elderly people.

“We got to noticing the demographics of the audience, and they were everybody from 8, 9 years old to 90 years old. If those 11-year-olds hadn’t been to a concert, which they hadn’t, I hadn’t done a tour since 2011. They weren’t even born yet. So it was fascinating to me,” the singer says.

Reba also paid attention to the young people singing along to her decades-old hits and could feel the excitement from the crowd about seeing a live show after more than a year of social distancing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I was in awe of how many people were so thrilled to be out and listening to live music. I was so appreciative, so thankful,” Reba raves. “We were just tickled to pieces.”

The superstar launched her Reba: Live in Concert tour earlier this year with an all-female lineup that ran from January through March. She’ll embark on the second leg in the fall from October 13 through November 19, with Terri Clark joining as the opening act.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.