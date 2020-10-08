Reba McEntire, Kelsea Ballerini and more sign on to all-genre #SOSFEST to help save struggling venues

Courtesy of NIVA/YouTube Music

Reba McEntire, Brothers Osborne, Little Big Town and Kelsea Ballerini are on deck to represent the country genre at the upcoming all-genre #SOSFEST, a three-day virtual event organized by YouTube Music and the National Independent Venue Organization (NIVA).

The festival’s mission is to help independent venues across the U.S., many of which are struggling over being forced to shutter earlier this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With their ability to generate revenue ripped away from them, many stages are in danger of closing permanently.

A couple of the venues listed as beneficiaries from the event are especially near and dear to Reba and Kelsea’s heart. Nashville’s famed Ryman Auditorium is among the stages that will be supported by the festival, as is Music City live performance hub Exit/In.



Hosted by musician and comedian Reggie Watts, #SOSFEST will also feature performances from a vast roster of different kinds of acts.



The Foo Fighters, Dave Matthews, Miley Cyrus, The Roots, Marshmello & Demi Lovato and many more stars will also take the virtual stage during the event, which also benefits iconic stages like the Apollo Theater, World Cafe Live and many more independent venues.

The event will air live on NIVA’s YouTube channel from October 16-18, with proceeds benefiting the NIVA Emergency Relief Fund.

By Carena Liptak

