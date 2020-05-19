Reba McEntire pushes arena tour to summer 2021

ABC/Image Group LA

Reba McEntire is delaying her arena tour in light of COVID-19.

The country superstar was slated to launch the tour in March, but was pushed back to July due to the coronavirus outbreak. Reba has now decided to move the tour to summer of 2021 "out of an abundance of caution," according to a statement.

The 13-date trek will begin on July 8, 2021 at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana and continue through August 14, when it wraps in Grand Rapids, Michigan after making stops in cities including Biloxi, Pittsburgh and Toledo.

"I can't wait to see everybody when we know it's safe to gather again," Reba says. "We've worked so hard on this new show and I'll be ready to go as soon as we get the green light!"

Tickets purchased for the original shows will be honored at the new dates. Visit Reba's website to see the full updated tour schedule.

