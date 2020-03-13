Reba McEntire pushes her upcoming arena tour due to the COVID-19 coronavirus

Universal Music Group

Universal Music GroupReba McEntire was originally scheduled to head out on the road next weekend to begin her 2020 arena tour, but in light of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, those shows have been postponed.

“For the safety of everyone, we have decided to postpone our new arena tour until July,” Reba commented. “All tickets will be honored for the new dates. Most importantly, stay safe and take care of your loved ones. We’ll get through this together.”

The country legend’s tour will now kick off on July 9 in Huntsville, Alabama. The 13-date trek will extend into August, wrapping in Evansville, Indiana.

Reba is one of a long list of country acts who have nixed show dates, and even entire tours, as concerns regarding the virus’ spread continue to mount. Kenny Chesney, Dan + Shay and many more performers have also postponed their spring tours in an effort to help keep their fans safe.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.