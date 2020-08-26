Reba McEntire returns with another throwback concert special on YouTube

ABC/Image Group LA

Last month, Reba McEntire treated fans to the YouTube streaming premiere of her first-ever televised concert special, which was filmed in 1994.



Now, she’s back with another selection from the archives: On Friday, Reba will premiere the digital version of her Reba in Concert special, filmed in 1990 at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas.

The 16-song show is particularly meaningful to Reba because it serves as a tribute to her original band members, who performed during this show and who tragically died in a plane crash the following year.



“This show is very special to me because it features my friends that we lost in a plane crash 29 years ago,” the singer reflects. “Their love for music and incredible talents deserve to be seen again, and I’m so glad that we’re getting the chance to stream this concert for the first time ever. I can’t wait to watch it and I hope they will feel all the love we still have for them.”



Reba in Concert will stream over Reba’s YouTube channel on Friday, August 28 beginning at 7:30 PM CT. Like she did last time she streamed a show, the singer will chat with fans live during the broadcast.

