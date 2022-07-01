Reba McEntire reunites with Melissa Peterman for Lifetime’s ‘The Hammer’, also starring her boyfriend Rex

Mike Moore/Getty Images for Celebrity Fight Night

Reba McEntire is starring in a new Lifetime movie called The Hammer, Deadline reports, and it’s sure to be a party onset: Her co-stars are two actors the country superstar already knows very well.

One of them is Melissa Peterman, who co-starred in the hit 2000s sitcom Reba. Since then, Reba and Melissa have stayed in touch, and they’re even co-hosts of the Living & Learning With Reba McEntire podcast.

Another co-star in The Hammer is none other than Rex Linn, Reba’s real-life boyfriend. Rex is best known for his work in CSI: Miami as well as his ongoing role in Better Call Saul. He and Reba have worked on the same set before, as they both played recurring roles in Young Sheldon, the hit Big Bang Theory prequel.

Based on the life of traveling circuit judge Kim Wanker — played by Reba — The Hammer will unravel a number of mysterious deaths and murky investigations.

It’s Reba’s second Lifetime movie; she starred in Reba McEntire’s Christmas in Tune last year.

