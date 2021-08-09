Reba McEntire says she caught COVID-19 despite being vaccinated: “It’s not fun to get this”

Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for CMA

Reba McEntire opened up to fans about her experience with COVID-19 during a recent livestream on TikTok, encouraging everyone to remain vigilant about the spread of the virus.

The country legend and her boyfriend, actor Rex Linn, both caught COVID-19 despite being vaccinated, she explained.

“It’s not fun to get this. I did get it. Rex and I got it and it’s not fun,” she detailed, according to People. “We were both vaccinated and we still got it, so stay safe, stay home and be protected the best you can.”

The singer added that taking precautions is especially important as case numbers begin to rise again. “I just want to say one thing: This has been a hard year and it’s getting rougher again. You guys, please stay safe,” Reba insisted. “Wear your mask. Do what you have to do. Stay home.”

Last week, the singer indefinitely postponed a public memorial she’s planned for August 8 to celebrate the life of her late mom, Jacqueline, who died in March 2020.

Reba explained that the postponement was due to an uptick in local COVID-19 cases, adding that her mom would “scold us to pieces for putting on a memorial on her behalf with so many lives in danger of COVID exposure.”

