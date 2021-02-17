Reba McEntire spills the beans on her Barb & Star cameo: “I’m just a fun-lovin’ water spirit named Trish”

Lionsgate

Surprise! Reba McEntire signed on for a cameo in the new comedy Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar, but she kept her appearance under wraps until the film debuted last weekend.



Reba’s role is Trish, a “fun-lovin’ water spirit” who saves two best friends — main characters Barb and Star, played by Annie Mumolo and Kristen Wiig, respectively — from drowning during their vacation.



“I’m not advertised as being in this movie, it’s been this secret,” the singer tells USA Today. “But afterward my friends were texting me saying, ‘I knew you were gonna be Trish.’ That was the icing on the cake for me.”

On Twitter, she shared a few behind-the-scenes snapshots of her transformation into the character.

“I know you’re going to be surprised, but this is the first time I’ve ever played a sea spirit,” jokes Reba, adding that there was one logistical problem that she ran into during filming.



“The script had me diving in and swimming off. Well, I can’t dive,” she says. “They said, ‘Don’t worry about that. We’ll fix it.’”

As for the rest of her character and the story line of the movie, Reba says she was immediately hooked by the wacky humor of two Midwestern middle-aged friends who take a tropical vacation together.



The singer is also a huge fan of Bridesmaids, which was written by Mumolo and Wiig. The comedy duo wrote the screenplay for Barb & Star together as well.

“Everybody knows somebody like Barb and Star. They’re very real, it’s priceless,” Reba adds. “I laughed my butt off.”









By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.