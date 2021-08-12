Reba McEntire to help announce the 2021 Country Music Hall of Fame incoming class

Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Who will be the next group of musical legends to join the Country Music Hall of Fame? Fans can find out soon. An inductee announcement will take place next week, hosted by Reba McEntire.

The Country Music Association will livestream the event on their YouTube page at 10 a.m. CT on August 16. Reba, who’s making the announcement, has been a member of the Hall of Fame since 2011; she was inducted via the “Modern Era Artist” category.

Each year, the Country Music Hall of Fame selects a new class of members across three different categories: “Modern Era Artist,” “Veteran Era Artist” and “Songwriter.” Last year, the three incoming acts were Dean Dillon (as a Songwriter), Marty Stuart (as a Modern Era Artist) and Hank Williams, Jr. (as a Veteran Era Artist.)

After the new class is announced, they’ll be inducted into the Hall of Fame in a formal Medallion Ceremony.

Reba’s no stranger to that event, either: In addition to receiving a medallion of her own when she became a Hall of Famer in 2011, she returned to the ceremony in 2019 to help induct her longtime friends and frequent collaborators, Brooks & Dunn, who were that year’s Modern Era inductees.

